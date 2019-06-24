'There's nothing to say on it. I'm delighted to be at Rangers' - Gerrard shuts down Derby speculation

Gerrard insists he is not looking to leave Rangers.

Gerrard insists he is not looking to leave Rangers.

STEVEN GERRARD HAS rejected speculation he could leave Rangers for Derby County should Frank Lampard be appointed by Chelsea.

Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge as the successor to Maurizio Sarri is reportedly close despite his single season of experience with the Rams.

And former England team-mate Gerrard is said to be on Derby’s list of targets should Lampard’s move to Chelsea be completed.

The Rangers manager, however, insisted he is not looking to leave the Glasgow giants after helping to narrow the gap on Celtic last term.

“Yes, I’m aware of it but there’s nothing to say on it,” Gerrard told Sky Sports of the speculation.

I’m very happy here, it’s a privilege to be the Rangers manager. My focus is on the up and coming season.

“It’s very similar to when there’s noise around players. I ask the players to stay focused on the job and that is what I will continue to do. There is nothing really to add to that.

“Nothing has changed in my mind. I was very lucky and appreciative of the opportunity I got 12 months ago.

I’m delighted to be at Rangers, managing one of the biggest clubs you can manage, so nothing has changed in terms of my focus.”

Rangers finished second behind Celtic last term and lost to Aberdeen in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!