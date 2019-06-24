This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's nothing to say on it. I'm delighted to be at Rangers' - Gerrard shuts down Derby speculation

The Liverpool legend is believed to be a target for The Rams should Frank Lampard move to Chelsea.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jun 2019, 7:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,593 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4696255
Gerrard insists he is not looking to leave Rangers.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Gerrard insists he is not looking to leave Rangers.
Gerrard insists he is not looking to leave Rangers.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

STEVEN GERRARD HAS rejected speculation he could leave Rangers for Derby County should Frank Lampard be appointed by Chelsea.

Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge as the successor to Maurizio Sarri is reportedly close despite his single season of experience with the Rams.

And former England team-mate Gerrard is said to be on Derby’s list of targets should Lampard’s move to Chelsea be completed.

The Rangers manager, however, insisted he is not looking to leave the Glasgow giants after helping to narrow the gap on Celtic last term.

“Yes, I’m aware of it but there’s nothing to say on it,” Gerrard told Sky Sports of the speculation.

I’m very happy here, it’s a privilege to be the Rangers manager. My focus is on the up and coming season.

“It’s very similar to when there’s noise around players. I ask the players to stay focused on the job and that is what I will continue to do. There is nothing really to add to that.

“Nothing has changed in my mind. I was very lucky and appreciative of the opportunity I got 12 months ago.

I’m delighted to be at Rangers, managing one of the biggest clubs you can manage, so nothing has changed in terms of my focus.”

Rangers finished second behind Celtic last term and lost to Aberdeen in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie