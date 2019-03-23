This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard

His focus remains on Rangers but Steven Gerrard says he is starting to feel the pressure of Liverpool’s title bid.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 9:38 PM
Gerrard celebrates scoring during the Legends match at Anfield against AC Milan.
Image: Peter Byrne
Gerrard celebrates scoring during the Legends match at Anfield against AC Milan.
Gerrard celebrates scoring during the Legends match at Anfield against AC Milan.
Image: Peter Byrne

STEVEN GERRARD SAYS he would be “the happiest man in the world” if Liverpool won the Premier League this season.

Gerrard is considered one of the club’s greatest ever players, scoring 186 goals in in 710 appearances before joining LA Galaxy in 2015.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points ahead of Manchester City at the Premier League summit, but Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand.

Gerrard is now manager of Scottish side Rangers but he admits that he still pays close attention to his former club’s fortunes and desperately wants them to claim a first top-flight title since 1990.

“Believe me, I’m still feeling the pressure!” he told Liverpool’s official website.

Rangers v Kilmarnock - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Gerrard is now in charge of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Source: Ian Rutherford

“It’s in the back of my mind. I’ve got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers, but I’ve got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I’d be the happiest man in the world.”

Gerrard was speaking at a charity match between Liverpool legends and former AC Milan stars at Anfield on Saturday, in which he scored a late winner.

“It’s always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it’s full, and just put the kit on,” he added.

“To play against Milan with all my former team-mates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling.

“It’s amazing. As soon as you get the invite you can’t wait for the day.”

