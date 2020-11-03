BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 3 November 2020
'They’ve let themselves down' - Gerrard on Rangers players who broke Covid protocols

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been suspended for their conduct.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 9:55 PM
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RANGERS MANAGER STEVEN Gerrard has warned Jordan Jones and George Edmundson that they will regret their breach of Covid-19 protocols for quite a while.

The duo have been suspended by Rangers and face further punishment, as well as having to self isolate for 14 days, after attending a private gathering with others outside of their households on Sunday night.

Gerrard slammed the players for letting themselves and their team-mates down, as well as shifting the spotlight from Rangers’ good form on the field after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Kilmarnock moved them nine points clear of second-placed Celtic.

But Gerrard now wants to draw a line under the incident ahead of Thursday’s Europa League showdown at Benfica.

“Obviously I’m really disappointed, I think everyone at the club is disappointed with the actions of the two players,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“It was important the club took decisive action, they were quick to do that which was pleasing to see.

“The players know they’ve let themselves down and their families, they’ve also badly let their team-mates down and the supporters. They will be punished, internally, it will be dealt with internally.

“The important thing from my point of view is we draw a line under that. I don’t want to kick them even more, they are feeling really down. They are apologetic, remorseful, full of regret – and I think they’ll regret it for quite some time.

“They’ve been suspended, in the short term, and we’ve spoken to the players since the events. The next time we speak to them is when they come off suspension and after an isolation period.

Press Association

