Gerrard rewarded with contract extenson for bringing 'significant improvement' to Rangers

RANGERS HAVE ANNOUNCED that manager Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year contract extension.

In a statement that credits Gerrard with driving “significant improvement in the club’s fortunes” since he took charge in the summer of 2018, the Glasgow outfit confirmed that he’s now tied to them until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The news follows last night’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys at Ibrox, which was enough to send Rangers through to the last 32 of the Europa League.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club,” said Gerrard, who saw his side lose 1-0 to Celtic in last Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final.

“When Dave King [chairman] approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

“I’d like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

In Gerrard’s first season in charge, Rangers finished in second place in the Scottish Premiership, nine points adrift of Celtic. They’re currently two points off the pace as they aim to prevent their Glasgow rivals from winning a ninth league title in a row.

“Since I joined the club, I have thoroughly enjoyed the working relationship with Steven and the rest of his team,” said Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson. “I am pleased that we were able to make swift progress on the contract discussions, which demonstrate how committed to Rangers everyone here is.

“The professionalism, high standards and dedication that Steven and all of the coaching and support staff have given to make this club successful is evident both on and off the pitch and I look forward to continuing on that path together as we all continue to drive the club forward on all fronts.”

The backroom staff of the 39-year-old former Liverpool captain — Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Colin Stewart, Jordan Milsom, Mark Waller, Scott Mason and Graeme Stevenson — have also renewed their contracts.

Rangers chairman Dave King said: “From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch. He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for.

“He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract, which shows his commitment to Rangers.”

