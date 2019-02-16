This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Forget titles' - Gerrard slams 'leaderless' Rangers following St Johnstone draw

The Ibrox boss was disappointed with his side’s showing at Ibrox and believes his charges now have no chance of winning the league.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,609 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497740
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

STEVEN GERRARD HAS told his Rangers players to forget about their title aspirations after dropping points in a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Gers moved to within five points of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but with their Glasgow rivals in action on Sunday against Motherwell, that tally could be stretched to eight by the end of the weekend.

A win against Tommy Wright’s men would have seen Rangers put pressure on Celtic, but Gerrard believes the goalless draw ends their feint hopes of winning the title.

“Respect to St Johnstone and Tommy [Wright], they worked their game plan very well,” Gerrard said after the game.

Rangers v St Johnstone - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Jason Kerr and Daniel Candeias in action during Saturday's game. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“They could have went away with more, Wes [Foderingham] has helped us get a point really. Across the board today, nowhere near good enough. I think I’ve been seduced in this week because the players have looked like they were looking forward to playing in front of Ibrox. 

“We knew Tommy and how he was going to set up. That didn’t disappoint us. They were organised, mid to low block and they offer you a challenge of: ‘Come on then what you got? Come and beat us’ and we didn’t have enough today all over the pitch to find the answers to the challenge and that’s very concerning for me. 

“We lacked leadership, I’m struggling to find any positives from it really. That’s where we are.

“I think right now, forget titles, forget closing gaps. The reality is if you perform like that across the board in front of 50k people, there’s your evidence. You don’t need me to say this that and the other.

Rangers v St Johnstone - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Gerrard's side are five points adrift of Celtic, with their rivals also having a game in hand. Source: Ian Rutherford

“If you’ve got a group of lads out there and they give you that when they’ve got a chance to close to three points and you’ve got Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and the rest breathing down your neck, that is not what is required at Rangers when you’ve got the chance to close the gap. It’s miles away from it,” he added.

Next up for Rangers is a Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Kilmarnock on Wednesday before they travel to Hamilton in the league next weekend.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    HURLING
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie