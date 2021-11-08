Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Steven Poacher departs Roscommon coaching role after one season

The Down man said he is looking forward to coaching opportunities closer to home.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 8 Nov 2021, 10:12 PM
29 minutes ago 884 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5595910
Steven Poacher with members of the Roscommon backroom team and manager Anthony Cunningham.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Steven Poacher with members of the Roscommon backroom team and manager Anthony Cunningham.
Steven Poacher with members of the Roscommon backroom team and manager Anthony Cunningham.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STEVEN POACHER HAS stepped away from his role as coach with Roscommon senior footballers after one season.

Poacher joined Anthony Cunningham’s set-up for the 2021 campaign as the Rossies were relegated from Division 1 before their loss to Galway in the Connacht SFC semi-final. 

The Down native praised “true gentleman” Cunningham and admitted it was a “very difficult year.”

A teacher at St Joseph’s school in Newry, Poacher was previously involved with Down minors as a coach, while prior to that he played a key role with Carlow seniors under Turlough O’Brien.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie