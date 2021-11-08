Steven Poacher departs Roscommon coaching role after one season

Steven Poacher with members of the Roscommon backroom team and manager Anthony Cunningham.

STEVEN POACHER HAS stepped away from his role as coach with Roscommon senior footballers after one season.

Poacher joined Anthony Cunningham’s set-up for the 2021 campaign as the Rossies were relegated from Division 1 before their loss to Galway in the Connacht SFC semi-final.

The Down native praised “true gentleman” Cunningham and admitted it was a “very difficult year.”

A teacher at St Joseph’s school in Newry, Poacher was previously involved with Down minors as a coach, while prior to that he played a key role with Carlow seniors under Turlough O’Brien.

Despite being a very difficult year, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute working with this man, a true

gentleman & Gael. Many thanks to Anthony & all at @RoscommonGAA who made me feel very welcome, a football mad county. Time to focus my energies closer to home #goraibhmaithagat 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tkyV4LoZDb — Steven Poacher (@Stevie_Poacher) November 7, 2021

