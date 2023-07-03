Steven Reid returns to role of first-team coach at Nottingham Forest

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Steven Reid is to return to Nottingham Forest as a first-team coach – a role he held previously during a two-year spell at the club.

Reid joined Forest as part of Chris Hughton’s coaching staff in October 2020.

Following Houghton’s departure in September 2021, Reid was placed in interim charge and guided Forest to their first win of the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Huddersfield Town.

That win kickstarted Forest’s season, with the 42-year-old remaining as part of Steve Cooper’s coaching staff following his appointment.

Reid took the decision to embark on a new challenge away from Forest last July and become a specialist coach, offering support to players around mental well-being, confidence and leadership.

He now returns to The City Ground as first-team coach, as Forest’s preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign continue.

Reid said: “I am absolutely delighted to return to Nottingham Forest.

“It is a club that has stayed close to my heart for many reasons, firstly because of the amazing journey to promotion, but also because of the support I felt from within the club and the amazing fanbase when stepping away from football to do some work around mental health and well-being.

“I have remained close to Steve and many of the coaching staff and players and cannot wait to get going again.”

Head coach Steve Cooper said: “I’m delighted that Reidy is returning to the club.

“He had a massive impact in our Championship promotion-winning season, but he also has experience of working and playing in the Premier League and knows what it demands.

“He understands the way we work and the culture we like to live at both the training ground and The City Ground, and I’m really pleased that he is coming back to help us continue to grow that.”