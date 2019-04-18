'He's a fantastic human being' - Ex-Ireland midfielder Reid joins West Brom's coaching staff

Reid has experience coaching at Reading and Crystal Palace.

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Steven Reid has been named as assistant coach of West Brom.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers, who spent four years with the Baggies as a player between 2010-14, joins the promotion-chasing Championship club’s backroom staff under caretaker head coach Jimmy Shan.

Shan replaced Darren Moore, who was sacked last month.

“He’s a fantastic human being and a man of integrity,” Shan told the BBC.

I am more than positive that Steven is going to be a fantastic addition to the coaching staff. Reidy is a club legend and the fans loved him.”

He also told the club’s website: “He’s got some fantastic coaching experience with some high calibre managers and recent experience of going to the play-offs with Reading.

“I saw him coaching when he was still here as a player. He coached the U18s, who I was in charge of, while he was doing his badges.

“He’s an outstanding individual with great integrity and just what we need for the challenge ahead.”

Capped 23 times for the Republic of Ireland, Reid appeared for the Boys in Green at the 2002 World Cup and enjoyed a playing career with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Burnley before retiring in 2015.

The 38-year-old has since gained coaching experience under Steve Clarke at Reading and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

