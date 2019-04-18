This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's a fantastic human being' - Ex-Ireland midfielder Reid joins West Brom's coaching staff

The 38-year-old returns to the Baggies as assistant to caretaker head coach Jimmy Shan.

By Ben Blake Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 3:09 PM
Reid has experience coaching at Reading and Crystal Palace.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Reid has experience coaching at Reading and Crystal Palace.
Reid has experience coaching at Reading and Crystal Palace.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Steven Reid has been named as assistant coach of West Brom. 

The ex-Blackburn Rovers, who spent four years with the Baggies as a player between 2010-14, joins the promotion-chasing Championship club’s backroom staff under caretaker head coach Jimmy Shan.

Shan replaced Darren Moore, who was sacked last month.

“He’s a fantastic human being and a man of integrity,” Shan told the BBC.

I am more than positive that Steven is going to be a fantastic addition to the coaching staff. Reidy is a club legend and the fans loved him.”

He also told the club’s website: “He’s got some fantastic coaching experience with some high calibre managers and recent experience of going to the play-offs with Reading.

“I saw him coaching when he was still here as a player. He coached the U18s, who I was in charge of, while he was doing his badges.

“He’s an outstanding individual with great integrity and just what we need for the challenge ahead.”

Capped 23 times for the Republic of Ireland, Reid appeared for the Boys in Green at the 2002 World Cup and enjoyed a playing career with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Burnley before retiring in 2015.

The 38-year-old has since gained coaching experience under Steve Clarke at Reading and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. 

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau's impending sacking by Australia and all the week's news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

