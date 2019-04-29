Lisbon Lion who scored Celtic's winner in the European Cup final passes away

Source: Twitter/CelticFC

STEVIE CHALMERS, THE man who scored Celtic’s winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83.

A member of the famous Lisbon Lions, the forward bagged 231 goals in 406 appearances for the Hoops between 1959 and 1971.

Only three players have scored more times in the club’s history — Henrik Larsson (242), Bobby Lennox (277) and Jimmy McGrory (468).

The Scottish international won four league titles, three Scottish Cup and four Scottish League Cups during his time with the Glasgow giants, but the moment he will be best-remembered for is his 84th-minute goal in the ’67 European Cup final, which saw Celtic earn a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.

Chalmers, who recovered from a broken leg suffered in the 1969 Scottish Cup final, went on to line out for Morton and Patrick Thistle before retiring in 1975.

Having been diagnosed with dementia in 2017, he has passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

The sad loss comes just one week after the death of his former Celtic team-mate Billy McNeill.

Rest in peace, Stevie Chalmers. You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/P00oEjKaDm — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 29, 2019

