Friday 3 May, 2019
Stevie McKenna looking to add to impressive debut KO as second fight is confirmed

The 22-year-old is the older brother of Aaron McKenna and, in his own right, one of the country’s best boxing prospects.

By Gavan Casey Friday 3 May 2019, 7:06 PM
Stevie McKenna wiped out Trey Branch on his professional debut in California.
Image: Valentin Romero
Stevie McKenna wiped out Trey Branch on his professional debut in California.
Stevie McKenna wiped out Trey Branch on his professional debut in California.
Image: Valentin Romero

MONAGHAN BOXING PROSPECT Stevie McKenna [1-0, 1KO] will return to the ring for his second professional bout in the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, Los Angeles County, next month.

McKenna, 22, will face an as-of-yet unnamed opponent in a bid to move to 2-0.

The Smithborough light-welterweight, an older brother of Golden Boy welterweight prospect Aaron McKenna [7-0, 4KOs], lives and trains with ‘The Silencer’ and their father Fergal in LA. The brothers are also trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala.

Stevie, whose ring moniker is ‘The Hitman’, dispatched of opponent Trey Branch inside one round of an explosive debut at the same outdoor venue last month.

A decorated former amateur at both underage and Senior level, McKenna is being eyed by several promoters Stateside.

The rangy switch-hitter has previously sparred with arguably the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter, Vasyl Lomachenko, pretending to be a southpaw in order to share the ring with the Ukrainian superstar.

‘It’s great that our dad is there to tell us to calm down if things go out of control a wee bit’

