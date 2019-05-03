Stevie McKenna looking to add to impressive debut KO as second fight is confirmed

Stevie McKenna wiped out Trey Branch on his professional debut in California.

MONAGHAN BOXING PROSPECT Stevie McKenna [1-0, 1KO] will return to the ring for his second professional bout in the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, Los Angeles County, next month.

McKenna, 22, will face an as-of-yet unnamed opponent in a bid to move to 2-0.

The Smithborough light-welterweight, an older brother of Golden Boy welterweight prospect Aaron McKenna [7-0, 4KOs], lives and trains with ‘The Silencer’ and their father Fergal in LA. The brothers are also trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala.

Stevie, whose ring moniker is ‘The Hitman’, dispatched of opponent Trey Branch inside one round of an explosive debut at the same outdoor venue last month.

Stevie McKenna stops Trey Branch in less than a round. 1-0, 1KO. Lift-off for ‘The Hitman!’ pic.twitter.com/5cQePABSKG — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) April 7, 2019

A decorated former amateur at both underage and Senior level, McKenna is being eyed by several promoters Stateside.

The rangy switch-hitter has previously sparred with arguably the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter, Vasyl Lomachenko, pretending to be a southpaw in order to share the ring with the Ukrainian superstar.

