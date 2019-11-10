This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monaghan's Stevie McKenna goes 4-0 with KO victory in California

The 22-year-old cruised to a second-round stoppage last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 3:09 PM
Stevie McKenna celebrates after his latest win.
Image: Sheer Sports
Image: Sheer Sports

MONAGHAN’S STEVIE MCKENNA last night extended his professional record to 4-0, all of those wins by knockout, with a dominant win over Argentina’s Gonzala Carlos Dallero in Los Angeles. 

The fight was stopped in the second round, after 31-year-old Dallero absorbed a series of shuddering McKenna blows before slumping to the canvas. 

McKenna is just 22, and this rounds out a perfect debut year among the pro ranks. 

His brother Aaron is also making waves professionally, and has a 9-0 record since he made his pro debut in 2017. 

