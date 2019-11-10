Monaghan's Stevie McKenna goes 4-0 with KO victory in California

MONAGHAN’S STEVIE MCKENNA last night extended his professional record to 4-0, all of those wins by knockout, with a dominant win over Argentina’s Gonzala Carlos Dallero in Los Angeles.

The fight was stopped in the second round, after 31-year-old Dallero absorbed a series of shuddering McKenna blows before slumping to the canvas.

McKenna is just 22, and this rounds out a perfect debut year among the pro ranks.

His brother Aaron is also making waves professionally, and has a 9-0 record since he made his pro debut in 2017.