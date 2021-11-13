Steward strikes as England extend Wallaby winning streak

England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium.

England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium.

FREDDIE STEWARD scored his first Test try as England enjoyed their eighth successive win against Australia under coach Eddie Jones with a 32-15 victory over the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday.

Steward’s seventh-minute score looked like being the highlight of a scrappy encounter littered with penalties.

But with the last play of the match, England fans in a capacity crowd had another try to cheer when replacement hooker Jamie Blamire crowned a 60-metre move.

England’s remaining points came via six goal-kicks from captain Owen Farrell and two from fly-half Marcus Smith.

James O’Connor kicked all of Australia’s scores courtesy of five penalties.

Australia’s Tom Wright and Angus Bell were both sent to the sin-bin but England only managed six points in the 20 minutes where they had a man advantage.

This result, however, maintained veteran coach Jones’ 100 percent record against his native Australia since he was appointed after a 2015 World Cup where the Wallabies’ 33-13 pool victory over England at Twickenham knocked the hosts out of the tournament.

It also set England up for next week’s rematch with South Africa, the team that beat them in the 2019 World Cup final, after the Springboks defeated Scotland 30-15 at Murrayfield earlier on Saturday.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

But for Australia, who arrived in Europe on a five-match winning streak, this was a second successive reverse after a 15-13 loss to the Scots last weekend.

The Wallabies will now look to return to winning ways against Wales in Cardiff a week on Saturday.