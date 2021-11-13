Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 13 November 2021
Advertisement

Steward strikes as England extend Wallaby winning streak

It was their eighth successive win against Australia.

By AFP Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,059 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601069
England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium.
England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FREDDIE STEWARD scored his first Test try as England enjoyed their eighth successive win against Australia under coach Eddie Jones with a 32-15 victory over the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday.

Steward’s seventh-minute score looked like being the highlight of a scrappy encounter littered with penalties.

But with the last play of the match, England fans in a capacity crowd had another try to cheer when replacement hooker Jamie Blamire crowned a 60-metre move.

England’s remaining points came via six goal-kicks from captain Owen Farrell and two from fly-half Marcus Smith.

James O’Connor kicked all of Australia’s scores courtesy of five penalties.

Australia’s Tom Wright and Angus Bell were both sent to the sin-bin but England only managed six points in the 20 minutes where they had a man advantage.

This result, however, maintained veteran coach Jones’ 100 percent record against his native Australia since he was appointed after a 2015 World Cup where the Wallabies’ 33-13 pool victory over England at Twickenham knocked the hosts out of the tournament.

It also set England up for next week’s rematch with South Africa, the team that beat them in the 2019 World Cup final, after the Springboks defeated Scotland 30-15 at Murrayfield earlier on Saturday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But for Australia, who arrived in Europe on a five-match winning streak, this was a second successive reverse after a 15-13 loss to the Scots last weekend.

The Wallabies will now look to return to winning ways against Wales in Cardiff a week on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie