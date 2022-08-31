Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 31 August 2022
Ireland international Jacob Stockdale fully fit for start of Ulster's season

The 26-year-old has been sidelined for nearly 12 months with an ankle injury.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 3:17 PM
22 minutes ago
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JACOB Stockdale is set to make his return to action for Ulster after nearly a year out injured.

The 26-year-old has returned to full training with his province and is available for selection in Friday evening’s pre-season clash with Exeter Chiefs at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 7pm].

Stockdale last played in September 2021 and has been sidelined since due to an ankle injury.

The 35-times-capped Ireland wing/fullback is now finally set to get back onto the pitch ahead of the new 2022/23 season. Competition for places in Ireland’s back three is very strong at the moment but there’s no doubt that national team head coach Andy Farrell will be tracking Stockdale’s progress with interest.

Stockdale’s most recent Ireland cap came in August 2021 against Japan.

Meanwhile, Ulster have confirmed that captain Iain Henderson and centre James Hume remain sidelined due to the respective hand and groin injuries they suffered during Ireland’s tour to New Zealand earlier this summer.

Will Addison [lower leg], Jude Postlethwaite [knee], and Ben Moxham [shoulder] are also still rehabilitating their injuries, while David McCann, David Shanahan, and Andy Warwick are unavailable this week due to “low-grade injuries picked up in training.”

