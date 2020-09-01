Ulster hopeful Stockdale, McCloskey and Murphy will be fit for semi-final

ULSTER ARE HOPEFUL key men Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, and Jordi Murphy will be fit for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Edinburgh after all three picked up injuries in last weekend’s defeat to Leinster.

Inside centre McCloskey and fullback/wing Stockdale suffered “contusions” during last Saturday’s game, according to an Ulster injury update, and will have their fitness monitored for the remainder of this week before a final call on selection is made.

McCloskey has been a central figure for Dan McFarland’s side in recent seasons, while Ireland international Stockdale is an important player too.

Jordi Murphy suffered a concussion on Saturday evening. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Will Addison missing due to a back injury, Stockdale has been playing at fullback in recent weeks and impressed there against Leinster last time out.

Meanwhile, openside flanker Murphy suffered a concussion on Saturday evening and is now following the return-to-play protocols.

Ulster will be hopeful the 29-year-old comes through that process without any hiccups and that he will be fit to feature against Edinburgh in Murrayfield this coming Saturday evening.

With back row Sean Reidy currently sidelined, Murphy’s fitness is even more crucial as Ulster look to win away from home in Edinburgh.

McFarland is due to officially name his matchday 23 at midday on Friday.