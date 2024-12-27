Jon Walters takes 'full responsibility' as Stoke sack manager after 19 games

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP SIDE Stoke City sacked manager Narcis Pelach on Friday after just 19 games game in charge.

The Spaniard, who was appointed in September at the age of 36 as he succeeded Steven Schumacher, won just three of the 18 league games and leaves with the Potters sitting 19th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Sporting director and former Ireland international Jon Walters told the club’s official website: “Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

“However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

“I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.”

Stoke, who have taken just one point from their last six league games, are yet to announce the make up of their coaching team for Sunday’s game against high-flying Sunderland.

