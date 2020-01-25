McClean on target as Stoke climb up Championship table

JAMES McCLEAN’S LATE strike put the icing on the cake for Stoke City as they recorded a 2-0 win at home to Swansea.

In the only Championship match to take place on Saturday amid a host of games in the FA Cup, two second-half goals proved decisive for the Potters.

Clucas netted the opener against his former club with a low strike from outside the area after 55 minutes and made the most of his chance to put on an exuberant celebration in front of the away fans.

Matt Grimes hit the bar as Swansea attempted to respond, but Republic of Ireland midfielder McClean found the bottom corner with a left-footed effort in the first minute of added time.

Stoke now have a seven-point cushion over the bottom three, while Swansea have won just one of their last seven league away games and missed the chance to go fifth in the table.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!