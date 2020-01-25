This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 January, 2020
McClean on target as Stoke climb up Championship table

The Ireland international secured the points after Sam Clucas had opened the scoring against his old team.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,074 Views 2 Comments
Stoke City's James McClean is tackled by Rhian Brewster of Swansea.
Image: Dave Howarth
Stoke City's James McClean is tackled by Rhian Brewster of Swansea.
Image: Dave Howarth

JAMES McCLEAN’S LATE strike put the icing on the cake for Stoke City as they recorded a 2-0 win at home to Swansea.

In the only Championship match to take place on Saturday amid a host of games in the FA Cup, two second-half goals proved decisive for the Potters.

Clucas netted the opener against his former club with a low strike from outside the area after 55 minutes and made the most of his chance to put on an exuberant celebration in front of the away fans.

Matt Grimes hit the bar as Swansea attempted to respond, but Republic of Ireland midfielder McClean found the bottom corner with a left-footed effort in the first minute of added time.

Stoke now have a seven-point cushion over the bottom three, while Swansea have won just one of their last seven league away games and missed the chance to go fifth in the table.

