Stoppage time scores propel Meath to third consecutive Tailteann Cup win

Tailteann Cup, Group 2, Round 3

Meath 1-11

Down 1-9

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

STOPPAGE TIME scores from substitutes Daithi McGowan and Donal Lenihan propelled Meath to a third consecutive win in the Tailteann Cup, securing top spot in Group 2 and a home quarter-final fixture.

In what was a repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland final, Colm O’Rourke’s side edged a tight and error-strewn tussle with 73rd and 78th-minute points at Parnell Park.

Jordan Morris top scored for the Royals with 1-3 and their reward is a last-eight fixture at home at Pairc Tailteann on the weekend of 17/18 June.

Conor Laverty and his Down players will have nightmares about this result though as 16 wides cost them dearly.

The Ulster semi-finalists put themselves in a position to push on for a big win when they led by two points after Odhran Murdock’s goal but 10 second-half wides proved costly.

They will go into tomorrow evening’s draw for the preliminary quarter-finals which will take place next weekend.

Both sides were considerably changed from their Round 2 outings with Laverty altering half of his Down lineup after thrashing Tipperary 2-18 to 0-6.

Goalkeeper Niall Kane, defenders Patrick McCarthy, Danny Magill and attackers Shealan Johnston, Donach McAleenan, Liam Kerr and Eugene Branagan all came into the Mourne team.

As for Meath, O’Rourke made four changes to the team that beat Waterford with U-20 star Ciaran Caulfield making his Championship debut and recalls also for defender Adam O’Neill and attackers James McEntee and Jack O’Connor.

Speedy O’Connor burst through the Down defence in the third minute for an excellent opening point but it wasn’t exactly a sign of things to come in a largely low-quality encounter.

Both sides struggled to score from open play with 13 first-half wides between them and Down only managed a Kerr point from play in the first 35 minutes or so.

Down fans roared their disapproval when Eugene Branagan slammed the ball to the Meath in the 26th minute only for referee Fergal Kelly to call play back for a free in which he’d already awarded.

Advertisement

Something similar happened for Meath’s opening goal in the 11th minute when Morris slammed home from the penalty spot. They too had put the ball in the net initially but Kelly had already blown for the penalty following a foul on Ronan Jones who was set free by a terrific Morris reverse pass.

Such moments of quality were fleeting with more perspiration than inspiration on a hot day at the north Dublin venue.

Mathew Costello’s point from a stoppage-time advanced mark nudged Meath ahead at half-time, 1-4 to 0-6, but it felt like anyone’s game.

Things swung in Down’s favour when Murdock netted in the 44th minute after a probing move through the centre that climaxed with Guinness playing in the midfielder who finished from close range.

Down led 1-7 to 1-5 at that stage but the scores were back level at 1-8 and 1-9 apiece in the closing quarter.

It was tense stuff with both sides guilty of shooting costly wides. Morris and Costello butchered a goal chance for Meath in the 55th minute while Down booted wide after wide.

McGowan’s point from a 45 three minutes into stoppage time nudged Meath clear again and Lenihan set the seal on victory with a point from a free when Ronan Jones was fouled, bringing to an end a two-minute spell of Meath possession.

Meath scorers: Jordan Morris 1-3 (1-0 pen), James McEntee 0-2, Jack Flynn 0-2, 0-1f, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Mathew Costello 0-1 (0-1m), Daithi McGowan 0-1 (0-1 45), Donal Lenihan 0-1 (0-1f).

Down scorers: Pat Havern 0-5 (0-5f), Odhran Murdock 1-0, Liam Kerr 0-2 (0-1f), Daniel Guinness 0-1, Niall Kane 0-1 (0-1 45).

MEATH

1. Sean Brennan (Dunderry)

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

3. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

4. Harry O’Higgins (Drumbaragh Emmets)

17. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

6. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny – Captain)

8. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

9. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin)

7. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey)

11. James McEntee (Curraha)

12. Jack O’Connor (Curraha)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars)

14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

15. Aaron Lynch (Trim)

Subs

20. Jack Flynn (Ratoath) for Caulfield 33

23. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s, Dunboyne) for Lynch 45

10. Daithi McGowan (Ratoath) for Gray 56

18. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey) for O’Connor 59

19. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown) for McEntee 67

DOWN

1. Niall Kane (Kilcoo)

4. Patrick McCarthy (Burren)

2. Anthony Doherty (RGU Dun Phadraig)

3. Pierce Laverty (Naomh Phadraig Sabhall)

18. Conor Francis (Bredagh)

6. Daniel Guinness (Ceathru Aoidh Dhuibh)

5. Danny Magill (Burren)

8. Patrick Branagan (Cluain Daimh)

14. Pat Havern (Sabhall)

12. Liam Kerr (Burren)

9. Odhran Murdock (Burren)

7. Ceilum Doherty (Kilcoo)

15. Eugene Branagan (Kilcoo)

11. Donach McAleenan (Cumann Pheadar Naofa)

10. Shealan Johnston (Kilcoo)

Subs

17. Miceal Rooney (Kilcoo) for Magill 47

19. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo) for E Branagan 55

21. Ross Carr (Cluain Daimh) for Francis 60

24. Shane Annett (Mayobridge) for S Johnston 61-72

Annett for P Branagan 73

25. Eamon Brown (Cluain Daimh) for McAleenan 77

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).

Other results:

Tailteann Cup Group Two: Tipperary 0-17 Waterford 1-13

Lory Meagher Cup final: Monaghan 3-22 Lancashire 3-20