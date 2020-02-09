This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sunday's sporting fixtures falling victim to Storm Ciara

There have been several postponements and venue changes for today’s action.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 10:07 AM
46 minutes ago 9,858 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4998958

a-view-of-healy-park-after-the-match-was-abandoned-due-to-a-waterlogged-pitch Storm Ciara has made its mark on today's sporting calendar. Source: Presseye/Declan Roughan/INPHO

WITH A NATIONWIDE orange weather alert in place this morning, several of today’s sporting events have been postponed as the impact of Storm Ciara is felt.

Here’s a list of events that have been affected, which we’ll endeavour to keep updated throughout the day.

GAA

Postponed: All Littlewoods Camogie League fixtures

Venue change: Tyrone v Kerry moved to Edendork – Allianz Football League Division 1

Postponed: Laois v Cavan – Allianz Football League Division 2

Postponed: Louth v Offaly – Allianz Football League Division 3

Postponed: Wicklow v Sligo – Allianz Football League Division 4

Time change: Kerry v Armagh brought forward to 1pm – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2

Venue change: Meath v Monaghan moved to Dunganny – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2

Postponed: Tipperary v Westmeath – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

Postponed: Cavan v Wexford – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2

Postponed: Fermanagh v Roscommon – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3 

Postponed: Kildare v Wicklow – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3 

Football

Postponed: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers – President’s Cup

Postponed: Cork City v Mayfield United – Munster Senior Cup

Rugby

Postponed: All Leinster Branch games – men’s, women’s, age grade and youths fixtures

Racing

Postponed: Punchestown

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie