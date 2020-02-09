Sunday's sporting fixtures falling victim to Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara has made its mark on today's sporting calendar. Source: Presseye/Declan Roughan/INPHO

WITH A NATIONWIDE orange weather alert in place this morning, several of today’s sporting events have been postponed as the impact of Storm Ciara is felt.

Here’s a list of events that have been affected, which we’ll endeavour to keep updated throughout the day.

GAA

Postponed: All Littlewoods Camogie League fixtures

Venue change: Tyrone v Kerry moved to Edendork – Allianz Football League Division 1

Postponed: Laois v Cavan – Allianz Football League Division 2

Postponed: Louth v Offaly – Allianz Football League Division 3

Postponed: Wicklow v Sligo – Allianz Football League Division 4

Time change: Kerry v Armagh brought forward to 1pm – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2

Venue change: Meath v Monaghan moved to Dunganny – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2

Postponed: Tipperary v Westmeath – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

Postponed: Cavan v Wexford – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2

Postponed: Fermanagh v Roscommon – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3

Postponed: Kildare v Wicklow – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3

Football

Postponed: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers – President’s Cup

Postponed: Cork City v Mayfield United – Munster Senior Cup

Rugby

Postponed: All Leinster Branch games – men’s, women’s, age grade and youths fixtures

Racing

Postponed: Punchestown

