Sunday's sporting fixtures falling victim to Storm Ciara

WITH A NATIONWIDE orange weather alert in place this morning, several of today’s sporting events have been postponed as the impact of Storm Ciara is felt.
Here’s a list of events that have been affected, which we’ll endeavour to keep updated throughout the day.
GAA
Postponed: All Littlewoods Camogie League fixtures
Venue change: Tyrone v Kerry moved to Edendork – Allianz Football League Division 1
Postponed: Laois v Cavan – Allianz Football League Division 2
Postponed: Louth v Offaly – Allianz Football League Division 3
Postponed: Wicklow v Sligo – Allianz Football League Division 4
Time change: Kerry v Armagh brought forward to 1pm – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2
Venue change: Meath v Monaghan moved to Dunganny – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2
Postponed: Tipperary v Westmeath – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
Postponed: Cavan v Wexford – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 2
Postponed: Fermanagh v Roscommon – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3
Postponed: Kildare v Wicklow – Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3
Football
Postponed: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers – President’s Cup
Postponed: Cork City v Mayfield United – Munster Senior Cup
Rugby
Postponed: All Leinster Branch games – men’s, women’s, age grade and youths fixtures
Racing
Postponed: Punchestown
