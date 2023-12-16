Stormers strike at the death to leave La Rochelle's Champions Cup defence hanging in the balance

DHL Stormers 21

Stade Rochelais 20

DEFENDING EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS La Rochelle lost a white-knuckle Champions Cup clash against the Stormers on Saturday after two late blows scuppered their chances in Cape Town.

A late La Rochelle try from Antoine Hastoy was ruled out for a high tackle, and Joel Sclavi got a yellow card as a converted try was struck off the record.

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok then hit a late conversion after Andre-Hugo Ventner’s try to put the Stormers ahead.

Off the back of last Sunday’s home defeat to Leinster, La Rochelle now face two major encounters in January with little margin for error.

Ronan O’Gara’s side host Leicester Tigers on 14 January before a trip to current Premiership leaders Sale Sharks on 21 January.

