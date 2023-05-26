Springboks duo return up front for Stormers finale against Munster

THE STORMERS HAVE welcomed Springboks forwards Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie back into their starting XV for tomorrow’s URC final against Munster in Cape Town [KO 5.30pm Irish time, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Fourie and Orie missed the semi-final win over Connacht due to injury but are fit again to take their places in the back row and second row, respectively.

It’s a strong selection from Stormers head coach John Dobson, with captain Steven Kitshoff playing his last game for the South African side before making the move to Ulster next season.

Exciting out-half Manie Libbok and dangerous fullback Damian Willemse will be among the players to watch out for once again, while the likes of tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and number eight Evan Roos bring lots of power up front. As expected, Dobson has gone for a 6/2 bench split.

Munster have also named their matchday 23 for the final.

Stormers:

15. Damian Willemse

14. Angelo Davids

13. Ruhan Nel

12. Dan du Plessis

11. Leolin Zas

10. Manie Libbok

9. Herschel Jantjies

1. Steven Kitshoff (captain)

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Marvin Orie

6. Deon Fourie

7. Hacjivah Dayimani

8. Evan Roos

Replacements:

16. JJ Kotze

17. Ali Vermaak

18. Neethling Fouche

19. Ben-Jason Dixon

20. Willie Engelbrecht

21. Marcel Theunissen

22. Paul de Wet

23. Clayton Blommetjies

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].

