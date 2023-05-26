Advertisement
Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz/INPHO Marvin Orie is back in the second row.
# Team news
Springboks duo return up front for Stormers finale against Munster
John Dobson has named a strong team for the URC decider in Cape Town.
49 minutes ago

THE STORMERS HAVE welcomed Springboks forwards Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie back into their starting XV for tomorrow’s URC final against Munster in Cape Town [KO 5.30pm Irish time, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Fourie and Orie missed the semi-final win over Connacht due to injury but are fit again to take their places in the back row and second row, respectively.

It’s a strong selection from Stormers head coach John Dobson, with captain Steven Kitshoff playing his last game for the South African side before making the move to Ulster next season.

Exciting out-half Manie Libbok and dangerous fullback Damian Willemse will be among the players to watch out for once again, while the likes of tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and number eight Evan Roos bring lots of power up front. As expected, Dobson has gone for a 6/2 bench split.

Munster have also named their matchday 23 for the final.

Stormers:

  • 15. Damian Willemse
  • 14. Angelo Davids
  • 13. Ruhan Nel
  • 12. Dan du Plessis
  • 11. Leolin Zas
  • 10. Manie Libbok
  • 9. Herschel Jantjies
  • 1. Steven Kitshoff (captain)
  • 2. Joseph Dweba
  • 3. Frans Malherbe
  • 4. Ruben van Heerden
  • 5. Marvin Orie
  • 6. Deon Fourie
  • 7. Hacjivah Dayimani
  • 8. Evan Roos

Replacements

  • 16. JJ Kotze
  • 17. Ali Vermaak
  • 18. Neethling Fouche
  • 19. Ben-Jason Dixon
  • 20. Willie Engelbrecht
  • 21. Marcel Theunissen
  • 22. Paul de Wet
  • 23. Clayton Blommetjies

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR]. 

