Gregory Aldritt of La Rochelle. Steve Haag Sports/EJ Langner/INPHO
Champions Cup

La Rochelle survive almighty scare to set up potential quarter-final with Leinster

The back-to-back European champions were a last-minute conversion away from exiting the competition but Mannie Libbok’s tricky kick drifted wide.
1 hour ago

Stormers 21

La Rochelle 22

LA ROCHELLE SURVIVED an almighty scare in Cape Town as a last-play Stormers conversion drifted wide and sent the European champions through to a quarter-final with either Leinster or Leicester.

Ronan O’Gara’s side staged a remarkable fightback from 16-0 down in the second half to take a late lead at DHL Stadium as injuries beset their hosts.

But a last-play try by Suleiman Hartzenberg sent the home fans wild as John Dobson’s Stormers clawed the deficit back to a single point with the clock red.

Springbok out-half Mannie Libbok had a chance to send the South Africans through and inflict a first knockout defeat on La Rochelle since their 2021 final loss to Toulouse, but in extremely windy conditions and from a tricky angle on the right-hand side, his kick flew wide left.

La Rochelle will either renew their rivalry with Leinster in Dublin or travel to Leicester for their quarter-final.

More to follow.

Gavan Casey
