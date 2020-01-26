Stormy Ireland completes season hat-trick with victory at Naas

STORMY IRELAND CLAIMED victory at today’s Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas to complete a hat-trick for the season.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare claimed victory at Punchestown and Leopardstown earlier this season.

Stormy Ireland was the 3-10 favourite to win today’s two-mile Grade Three and she beat the challenge of Franco De Port who finished in second.

“I was particularly pleased she was able to win at that sort of trip, and she’s improving all the time. She doesn’t have to make her own running now, which is good to see,” said Mullins.

“She was rated 148 coming into this race, so she is good enough to be entered and run in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham after that run.

“Franco De Port left his bad run at Christmas behind, and I probably got the tactics wrong then. We made the running at Limerick, and I don’t think it suited.”

