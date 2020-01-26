This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stormy Ireland completes season hat-trick with victory at Naas

The Willie Mullins-trained mare was victorious at the Limestone Lad Hurdle.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 8:18 PM
File photo of Stormy Ireland.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

STORMY IRELAND CLAIMED victory at today’s Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas to complete a hat-trick for the season.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare claimed victory at Punchestown and Leopardstown earlier this season.

Stormy Ireland was the 3-10 favourite to win today’s two-mile Grade Three and she beat the challenge of Franco De Port who finished in second.

“I was particularly pleased she was able to win at that sort of trip, and she’s improving all the time. She doesn’t have to make her own running now, which is good to see,” said Mullins. 

“She was rated 148 coming into this race, so she is good enough to be entered and run in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham after that run.

“Franco De Port left his bad run at Christmas behind, and I probably got the tactics wrong then. We made the running at Limerick, and I don’t think it suited.”

