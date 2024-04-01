Struggling Dundalk and Drogheda play out scoreless draw

Dundalk 0

Drogheda United 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK AND DROGHEDA United remain rooted at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table after playing out a scoreless draw in the Louth derby.

A point apiece did little to lift either side on Easter Monday afternoon, with bottom-side Dundalk still awaiting their first league win of the campaign after seven fixtures.

A dreary opening half didn’t give either set of supporters much cause for optimism, but Drogheda just about shaded the first 45 minutes — their first attack coming through Evan Weir, who cut inside Ryan O’Kane before his toe-poked effort flashed across goal.

Sam Durrant looked Dundalk’s biggest offensive threat, and he teased Luke Heeney before planting a dangerous cross which had to be headed out for a corner by Weir.

That half-chance was about as good as things got for the under-fire Stephen O’Donnell’s strugglers, with the remainder of the first-half chances going the way of the visitors.

Jack Keaney fired an attempt off target for Drogheda after Zishim Bawa’s initial effort was blocked out by Mayowa Animasahun, prior to a fortuitous ricochet off Scott High.

A long throw-in wasn’t properly dealt with by Dundalk skipper John Mountney, with Hayden Cann thereafter seeing his downward header safely gathered by Ross Munro.

Weir’s set-piece delivery had to be pushed away by the Dundalk goalkeeper soon after, with Drogheda captain Gary Deegan then volleying well over from the edge of the area.

Drogheda should have taken what would have been a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time when Warren Davis had a low cross turned over from close range by Adam Foley.

Kevin Doherty’s team continued to press in the second period as Darragh Markey’s hooked right-field ball found Bawa, though Munro never looked to be in any real danger.

United had a penalty appeal waved away by Paul McLaughlin, with Markey going down inside the box under the challenge of Zak Johnson after Davis nicked it off Archie Davies.

Dundalk themselves had two half-hearted penalty shouts either side of their first serious attempt after 59 minutes; High’s ball over the top set Durrant on his way, with Andrew Wogan rushing out to clear before the rebound saw Robbie Benson fire wide from range.

High’s corner from the left was headed over by Animasahun, seconds before Drogheda were reduced to 10 players after Heeney was issued a straight red for a cynical foul from behind on Durrant. The resultant free-kick from Jamie Gullan had to be gathered at the second attempt by Wogan as The Lilywhites began to fancy their chances of three points.

Dundalk couldn’t score, however, and instead found themselves also reduced to 10 after Davies was given a second yellow in stoppage time for a slight nudge on Killian Cailloce.

Dundalk: Ross Munro; Archie Davies, Zak Johnson, Mayowa Animasahun, John Mountney; Scott High, Koen Oostenbrink (Daryl Horgan 78); Ryan O’Kane, Robbie Benson, Sam Durrant (Robbie Mahon 85); Jamie Gullan.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Jack Keaney, Hayden Cann, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Oisin Gallagher; Adam Foley (Killian Cailloce 80), Darragh Markey, Warren Davis (Andrew Quinn 72); Zishim Bawa (Frantz Pierrot 54).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Attendance: 2,458