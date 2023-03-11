'Ireland fool all me the time' - Scottish centurion Hogg hails Farrell's side

SCOTLAND FULLBACK STUART Hogg has hailed Ireland’s quality ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations showdown in Edinburgh [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

Hogg is set to earn his 100th Scotland cap as he and his team-mates bid to win their country’s first Triple Crown since 1990.

As such, there will be huge motivation for Scotland in front of a sold-out Murrayfield, but Hogg appreciates that they are facing a brilliant Irish team.

“I think every game you get to play against Ireland, it’s going to be incredibly physical and challenging,” said Hogg at Murrayfield today.

“I think they’re one of the smartest rugby teams I’ve ever come across. You watch them one week and they’re coming up with these intricate plays and the next week they’ve got something completely different and they fool all me the time.

Advertisement

“Any time we play against Irish districts [provinces] or Ireland as a whole, we’re always expecting the unexpected because there will be something coming my way.

“I’d say we’re set for it but then again there could be something completely different coming tomorrow so that’s exciting for us. They’re a quality side and we’re very much looking forward to having them here tomorrow at BT Murrayfield.”

In this sense, it’s been a war of kind words this week, with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton having stated that this is the best Scottish team he will ever have faced.

Hogg was measured when asked about that, but he does believe that Gregor Townsend’s team have built a powerful understanding of each other.

“I don’t want to speak too soon but I think the boys have a huge amount of trust and confidence in each other and that’s something… I’ve been around a long time, and it’s not something we’ve necessarily lacked but we more believe in it now,” said Hogg.

“I come in and work with these guys and it’s an absolute joy every single day. They keep me on my toes and I’d like to think I keep them on their toes. We’re here to make memories on and off the field.

“As squads go, I think this is the tightest squad I’ve been involved in and one that I’m very much looking forward to being a part of for a long time hopefully.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Hogg said it will be special to join the short list of Scottish centurions tomorrow, with Ross Ford [110], Chris Paterson [109], Sean Lamont [105] the only members of the club right now.

Hogg debuted back in 2012 and has delighted in his Test career with Scotland. Now he wants a trophy.

“I’ve absolutely loved it and there’s no better feeling than donning the jersey of your country and winning,” he said.

“I think this is my 12th attempt at the Six Nations and the first time we’ve ever been in a position to win a Triple Crown, so it just shows how far we’ve come as a team and as a squad.

“We’re building towards something special. Tomorrow’s going to be one hell of a challenge but it’s one we’re excited for and we’ve prepped well for, so we’re all looking forward it.”