Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Stuart Hogg named captain and 6 newcomers in Scotland squad for Six Nations

The Exeter Chiefs fullback replaces Stuart McInally.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 10:26 AM
47 minutes ago 1,187 Views 2 Comments
Hogg in action against Ireland at last year's World Cup in Japan.
Hogg in action against Ireland at last year's World Cup in Japan.
Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

STUART HOGG WILL captain Scotland at this year’s Six Nations, it has been announced today. 

The Exeter Chiefs full-back, 27, replaces Stuart McInally, who led the side out at the recent World Cup as they failed to get out of the pool stages. 

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named Hogg to lead his 38-man squad which includes six uncapped players.

The Glasgow Warriors trio of Tom Gordon, Kyle Steyn and Ratu Tagive are joined by the Edinburgh duo of Luke Crosbie and Nick Haining, along with Gloucester’s Alex Craig to complete the group of newcomers

Scotland face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in their opening game on Saturday, 1 February. 

Ireland were 27-3 winners when the sides met at the World Cup back in September.

Ben Blake
COMMENTS (2)

