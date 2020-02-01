'It was a schoolboy error' - Hogg apologises to Scotland team-mates

SCOTLAND CAPTAIN STUART Hogg has apologised to his team-mates for missing a gilt-edged try-scoring chance in his side’s 19-12 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The Scots had many chances to notch a try in their Six Nations opener but the most glaring missed opportunity was Hogg’s error, as he dropped the ball over the tryline in the 51st minute with no one around him.

Hogg's missed chance in the second half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Scots will leave Dublin with big regrets as they conceded 14 penalties and were repeatedly turned over at the breakdown by Ireland in promising positions.

Their profligacy in attack inside the Ireland 22 was most damaging of all, never more obviously than in the case of Hogg’s mistake.

“It was a schoolboy error,” said Hogg post-match in Dublin. “It’s happened and you can’t change that now. I just need to get on with it. I apologised to the boys and I need to move on.

“We got ourselves into some good positions after the forwards’ hard work and effort and I’m bitterly disappointed.”

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend praised his captain’s performance despite the error.

“He has played rugby for a long time, you make mistakes,” said Townsend.

“To me, mistakes… you shouldn’t be ranking them. If someone drops the ball over the try line or in their own 22, it’s an error that you move on from.

“He was outstanding on the field today. I thought his energy, his decision-making, his kicking was excellent. He has led the team really well over the last two weeks.

“Stuart will bounce back very quickly from that.”

Hogg said he was “incredibly proud” of his side’s effort in defeat against Ireland and hopes to see the Scots build on their performance for next weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash with England at Murrayfield.