Stuart McCloskey (file photo). Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag/INPHO
not leaving

Stuart McCloskey signs new Ulster contract

Two-year extension for Ireland international.
1.39pm, 17 Sep 2024
ULSTER’S STUART MCCLOSKEY has signed a two-year contract extension.

The northern province announced the new deal, which runs until 2027, this afternoon.

“He’s not leaving,” they wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video in which McCloskey reacted to media reports linking the Irish international with a move to France.

Bayonne and Montpellier were reportedly interested in the 32-year-old centre.

McCloskey previously addressed those links. “It wasn’t overly wrong all that stuff,” he told The 42 in May.

“It is honestly hard to comment on it, but I wasn’t too pleased with the way the whole thing was handled if I’m being honest and that’s probably the way I’ll leave it.”

Down native McCloskey joined the Ulster academy ahead of the 2013/14 season, and has gone on to make 190 appearances for the senior team. He has 18 Ireland caps.

Emma Duffy
