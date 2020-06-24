This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stunning Sergio Ramos free kick helps Real Madrid go top

The defender brushed aside Gareth Bale to take the shot.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 11:29 PM
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SERGIO RAMOS’ sensational free-kick helped Real Madrid move back above Barcelona to the top of La Liga as they defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday.

Ramos brushed aside Gareth Bale to take the shot and justified his claim with a curling strike into the top corner after 19-year-old Vinicius Junior had put Madrid in front in the first half.

Madrid’s victory at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium means they are level again on points with Barcelona but sit above their title rivals in the table due to a superior record head to head.

