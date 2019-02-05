Stunning strike from Carlow's Pádraig Amond inspires FA Cup giantkilling

Newport County's Padraig Amond (right) celebrates his sides second goal of the game with team-mate Robbie Willmott.

Newport County's Padraig Amond (right) celebrates his sides second goal of the game with team-mate Robbie Willmott.

CARLOW NATIVE PÁDRAIG Amond scored a sublime first-time finish from a corner as Newport County stunned Middlesbrough 2-0 in the FA Cup tonight.

The Irishman’s goal on 67 minutes doubled the League Two side’s advantage after Robbie Willmott had opened the scoring shortly after half-time.

Dublin-born centre-back Mark O’Brien also featured in the surprise win over the Championship outfit.

Michael Flynn’s side will now face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the competition’s fifth round.

👏 | Straight from the training ground! pic.twitter.com/JDctKtMkwk — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2019

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: