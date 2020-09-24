BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Luis Suarez set to leave Barcelona for La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid

Suarez won four LaLiga titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League in six seasons with Barca.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 8:07 AM
56 minutes ago 1,149 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5213495
Suarez won four league titles at the Nou Camp.
Suarez won four league titles at the Nou Camp.
Suarez won four league titles at the Nou Camp.

FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER Luis Suarez is set to move to Atletico Madrid after they agreed a fee with Barcelona.

Barca announced the deal would see them €6million for the Uruguay international.

The 33-year-old’s move is subject to agreeing personal terms and a medical, Atletico said.

Suarez joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014 and helped the club win four LaLiga titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League in 2015.

He was reportedly told he had no future at the Nou Camp under new boss Ronald Koeman and had been linked with a move to Juventus.

But his next club is set to be Barca’s LaLiga rivals Atletico after the two sides came to an agreement.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A Barca statement read: “FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona six million euros in variables.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

The club also said there would be a farewell event for the player and a remote press conference this afternoon.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico were in the market for a striker after Alvaro Morata joined Juventus.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie