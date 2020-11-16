BE PART OF THE TEAM

Suarez 'in good health,' but will miss qualifier against Brazil due to Covid

Suarez is one of three people in the Uruguay camp to test positive.

By AFP Monday 16 Nov 2020, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5269260
Suarez celebrating a goal against Colombia on Friday.
Image: Fernando Vergara
URUGUAY’S LUIS SUAREZ has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the World Cup qualifying match against Brazil, Uruguay’s football association announced today.

“Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19,” the federation said in a statement. 

All three are “in good health”, it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Uruguay host Brazil in Montevideo on Tuesday.

AFP

