Suarez 'in good health,' but will miss qualifier against Brazil due to Covid

URUGUAY’S LUIS SUAREZ has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the World Cup qualifying match against Brazil, Uruguay’s football association announced today.

“Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19,” the federation said in a statement.

All three are “in good health”, it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Uruguay host Brazil in Montevideo on Tuesday.