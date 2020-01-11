This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona confirm Suarez set for knee surgery

The striker will go under the knife on Sunday in order to try rectify an ongoing knee issue ahead of the season’s run-in.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 1:50 PM
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez
LUIS SUAREZ WILL have knee surgery on an external meniscus this Sunday, Barcelona have announced.

Suarez, 32, is said to have been struggling with a niggling problem in his right knee for several weeks and it has finally been determined he will have an operation to prevent complications ahead of the season’s run-in.

Media reports began circulating on Friday suggesting Suarez was set for a prolonged period of absence due to the problem.

And, following examinations on Saturday, Barca have confirmed the Uruguay striker will be operated on by renowned knee specialist Dr. Ramon Cugat.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga on goal difference, with the Catalan club and Real Madrid both on 40 points with 19 games played. 

The club face Napoli in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg taking place on 25 February at the Italian club’s San Paolo stadium.

Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal’s proposed transfer from Barcelona to Inter Milan depends on whether or not Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is relieved of his managerial duties at Camp Nou, according to Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.

Vidal has found regular playing time hard to come by this season, having slipped down the squad pecking order at Barca since Frenkie de Jong’s arrival from Ajax last summer.

The 32-year-old has only started four of Barca’s 19 La Liga fixtures this season, and he has been tipped to leave the club this month, despite being contracted to remain in Catalunya until 2021.

Inter has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the Chile international, with a potential reunion with former Juventus head coach Antonio Conte on the cards.

However, Inter CEO Marotta is not certain a deal will be pushed over the line if Valverde ends up leaving Barca, as pressure continues to mount on the Spaniard.

There were fresh calls for Valverde to be sacked following the Spanish champions’ 3-2 Supercopa de Espana semi-final defeat against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday - which saw them miss out on a final appearance against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Marotta delivered an update on Inter’s pursuit of Vidal during an interview on Radio Rai, stating: “It depends on various factors. He’s a player that interests us but I think at the moment Barcelona’s coach is at risk [of being sacked], so the situation depends on that.”

