Kerry ratify new U20 boss John Sugrue

Sugrue during Laois' warm-up for the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Offaly.

Sugrue during Laois' warm-up for the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Offaly.

JOHN SUGRUE WILL return to coaching in his native Kerry after being appointed U20 manager for the Kingdom this evening.

Sugrue stepped down after two years in charge of the Laois footballers this summer having led them to back-to-back promotions in the league and round four of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

Sugrue, who Laois replaced with Mike Quirke, steps into the role for 2020 after the departure of Jack O’Connor to take up the manager’s job in Kildare.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!