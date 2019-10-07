This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry ratify new U20 boss John Sugrue

Sugrue takes over the role from Jack O’Connor, who moves to become Kildare manager.

By Sean Farrell Monday 7 Oct 2019, 9:22 PM
56 minutes ago 2,037 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4841455
Sugrue during Laois' warm-up for the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Offaly.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sugrue during Laois' warm-up for the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Offaly.
Sugrue during Laois' warm-up for the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Offaly.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHN SUGRUE WILL return to coaching in his native Kerry after being appointed U20 manager for the Kingdom this evening.

Sugrue stepped down after two years in charge of the Laois footballers this summer having led them to back-to-back promotions in the league and round four of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

Sugrue, who Laois replaced with Mike Quirke, steps into the role for 2020 after the departure of Jack O’Connor to take up the manager’s job in Kildare.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie