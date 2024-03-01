Waterford GAA confirm new sponsor for football and hurling sides

WATERFORD GAA HAS confirmed Suir Engineering as the new sponsor of the county’s hurling and football teams at senior, U20 and minor level on a three-year deal.

The engineering service provider is headquartered in Waterford and employs more than 1,500 people. Suir Engineering takes over from TQS Integration, who initially came on board with the Déise in 2018.

Waterford’s hurling and football teams have played their league games so far without a sponsored logo on their jerseys.

“We in Waterford GAA are delighted to have a company like Suir Engineering as our new team sponsors,” said Waterford Chairman Seán Micheal O’Regan following the announcement.

“They are an outstanding and successful Waterford based International Company and we are so proud to have them as our Title Sponsor and look forward to a strong and successful partnership into the future.”

