Out-of-favour Bayern star is 'often the best man in training'

Team-mate Niklas Sule has urged Renato Sanches to fight for his place at the club.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Aug 2019, 8:25 PM
18 minutes ago 1,065 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4773483

RENATO SANCHES’ COMPLAINTS about playing time have not fallen on deaf ears, according to team-mate Niklas Sule, who nonetheless believes the Portguese midfielder should fight for his place in the squad.

The 22-year-old has struggled to live up to the hype he earned as a breakout star with Portugal during their 2016 European Championship winning run.

He has made just 10 Bundesliga starts for Bayern across multiple seasons and the beginning of the 2019-20 season gave little indication that his role will be growing in the near future.

Sanches came on for a short five-minute cameo in Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga opener and was left frustrated by his limited playing time.

The midfielder told reporters: “Five minutes are not enough for me,” while admitting he wanted to leave the Bundesliga champions, but was not allowed to depart.

However, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters Sanches will not being going anywhere, “It is not appropriate to walk out of here angry after the first or second game,” before adding: “We will not sell him, that will not work, he would do well to calm down.”

Sule asserts that he does not think it is anything personal between head coach Niko Kovac and Sanches, but the competition for places is high at one of the best clubs in the world. 

“Of course, there are many world-class players at Bayern, the competition is great,” Süle told SPORT1. “He must realise that the coach does not ignore him.”

Sule admitted Sanches has been through a rough time in Bavaria, but praised the midfielder’s work ethic, saluting him as one of the top players in training and a player who will eventually break through.

“He has not had an easy time here so far, but he has improved a lot and is often the best man in training,” Sule said. “He’s a player who can make the difference.

“Every young player needs to play in order to develop. But I think he’ll get it here.”

Bayern are next in action on Saturday against Schalke as both teams look for their first Bundesliga victory of the season.

