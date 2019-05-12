Big games in the Munster SHC and Ulster SFC on the cards today.
Liveblog
And in the Connacht SFC, Roscommon lead Leitirm by 1-1 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.
Two half-time scores from the Leinster SFC:
Wexford 0-7 Louth 0-6
Meath 0-9 Offaly 0-6
And here are the teams for Derry’s meeting with Tyrone up north:
Derry
Thomas Mallon
2. Sean F Quinn
3. Brendan Rogers
4. Karl McKaigue
5. Paul McNeil
6. Chrissy McKaigue
7. Niall Keenan
8. Padraig Cassidy
9. Conor McAtamney
10. Emmett Bradley
11. Enda Lynn
12. Ciaran McFaul
13. Shane McGuigan
14. Ryan Bell
15. Christopher Bradley
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan
2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Michael McKernan
5. Michael Cassidy
6. Ben McDonnell
7. Tiernan McCann
8. Richard Donnelly
9. Brian Kennedy
10. Matthew Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Frank Burns
13. Cathal McShane
14. Peter Harte
15. Conor Meyler
Welcome to today’s GAA live blog. We’ll be keeping you updated with the big games from Munster hurling and Ulster football, while we’ll also keep an eye on the Connacht and Leinster football ties.
Pairc Ui Chaoimh hosts the Cork vs Tipperary clash and here’s how the teams are named to start:
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)
5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas – captain)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
11. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
