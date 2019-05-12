11 mins ago

Welcome to today’s GAA live blog. We’ll be keeping you updated with the big games from Munster hurling and Ulster football, while we’ll also keep an eye on the Connacht and Leinster football ties.

Pairc Ui Chaoimh hosts the Cork vs Tipperary clash and here’s how the teams are named to start:

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas – captain)

12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

11. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)