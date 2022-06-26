Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

'Scandalous,' 'shame on all involved' - Sunday Game panel slam ugly scenes in Armagh v Galway

Galway’s Seán Kelly and Aidan Nugent of Armagh have both been red-carded over the incident.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 4:16 PM
48 minutes ago 9,242 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800316
Ugly scenes in Croke Park.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Ugly scenes in Croke Park.
Ugly scenes in Croke Park.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

RTÉ PUNDITS OISÍN McConville and Pat Spillane have slammed the ugly scenes which occurred at the final whistle of ordinary time in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final clash between Armagh and Galway.

The pair labelled the incident as “scandalous” and a “shame on all involved” during the Sunday Game coverage of the tie.

Armagh’s Rian O’Neill had just sent the game to extra-time with a superb long-range free when tensions began to spill over at the final whistle. The ugly clashes marred what was an otherwise absorbing spectacle as Armagh rallied to nab that late equaliser.

The clashes continued for a few minutes before both squads were eventually separated and sent to the dressing rooms to prepare for extra-time. 

“They’re scenes we shouldn’t hide behind regardless of what county is involved,” McConville began when the matter was posed to the Sunday Game panel.

“People talk about unsavoury. It’s not [just that], it’s disgusting. We just don’t want to see it, simple as that. There are a load of cliches that we could roll out.”

Spillane added:

“We should be here praising a great game and instead, we’re looking at disgraceful scenes. A shame on all the players involved. This is terrible and it’s a shame on all the players involved.

“We have so many rules and regulations here in Croke Park and you’ll send two teams running into the same spot straight after full-time. It’s crazy, and you have fellas who are not subs involved.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Fellas will have to get red cards but the possible eye-gouging was done by someone who’s not on the official panel. That was disgraceful [and] scandalous.”

Both sides were punished for the clashes as Galway’s Seán Kelly and Aidan Nugent of Armagh were handed red cards before the start of extra-time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie