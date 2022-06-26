'Scandalous,' 'shame on all involved' - Sunday Game panel slam ugly scenes in Armagh v Galway

RTÉ PUNDITS OISÍN McConville and Pat Spillane have slammed the ugly scenes which occurred at the final whistle of ordinary time in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final clash between Armagh and Galway.

The pair labelled the incident as “scandalous” and a “shame on all involved” during the Sunday Game coverage of the tie.

Armagh’s Rian O’Neill had just sent the game to extra-time with a superb long-range free when tensions began to spill over at the final whistle. The ugly clashes marred what was an otherwise absorbing spectacle as Armagh rallied to nab that late equaliser.

The clashes continued for a few minutes before both squads were eventually separated and sent to the dressing rooms to prepare for extra-time.

“They’re scenes we shouldn’t hide behind regardless of what county is involved,” McConville began when the matter was posed to the Sunday Game panel.

“People talk about unsavoury. It’s not [just that], it’s disgusting. We just don’t want to see it, simple as that. There are a load of cliches that we could roll out.”

"Disgusting. Scandalous. We can't hide behind this. We should be talking about a great game of football, and then they went and destroyed it."



Spillane added:

“We should be here praising a great game and instead, we’re looking at disgraceful scenes. A shame on all the players involved. This is terrible and it’s a shame on all the players involved.

“We have so many rules and regulations here in Croke Park and you’ll send two teams running into the same spot straight after full-time. It’s crazy, and you have fellas who are not subs involved.

“Fellas will have to get red cards but the possible eye-gouging was done by someone who’s not on the official panel. That was disgraceful [and] scandalous.”

Both sides were punished for the clashes as Galway’s Seán Kelly and Aidan Nugent of Armagh were handed red cards before the start of extra-time.

