'I've been threatened to be killed' - have a look at this trailer for a documentary about the Sunday Game

GAA FANS WILL be eager to settle into a documentary next week about one of the longest-running sports programmes in the history of Irish television.

‘Sunday Best: 40 Years of The Sunday Game’ will be aired on RTÉ One this Wednesday at 9.35pm, and the trailer for the documentary suggests it’s going to be an exciting watch.

A number of high-profile GAA figures, including journalists, players and Sunday Game contributors are featured in the programme.

The documentary aims to uncover how the GAA highlights show became a national institution over the last four decades.

Long-serving Sunday Game pundit Pat Spillane offers an insight into how his controversial takes have been received over the years.

“I’ve been threatened to be killed, threatened to be shot, threatened to be maimed [and] have the house burned down. I’ve had them all.”

Take a look at what’s in store here:

This Wednesday on @RTEOne Sunday Best: 40 Years of The Sunday Game explores how a GAA highlights programme became a national institution #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/gAtcUVAek3 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!