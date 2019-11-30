This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I've been threatened to be killed' - have a look at this trailer for a documentary about the Sunday Game

‘Sunday Best: 40 Years of The Sunday Game’ will be aired on RTÉ One this Wednesday.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 10:57 PM
23 minutes ago 877 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913579
Pat Spillane speaking on the documentary.
Image: RTÉ Sport Twitter.
GAA FANS WILL be eager to settle into a documentary next week about one of the longest-running sports programmes in the history of Irish television.

‘Sunday Best: 40 Years of The Sunday Game’ will be aired on RTÉ One this Wednesday at 9.35pm, and the trailer for the documentary suggests it’s going to be an exciting watch.

A number of high-profile GAA figures, including journalists, players and Sunday Game contributors are featured in the programme.

The documentary aims to uncover how the GAA highlights show became a national institution over the last four decades.

Long-serving Sunday Game pundit Pat Spillane offers an insight into how his controversial takes have been received over the years.

“I’ve been threatened to be killed, threatened to be shot, threatened to be maimed [and] have the house burned down. I’ve had them all.”

Take a look at what’s in store here:

