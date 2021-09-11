8 awards for Tyrone as Sunday Game football team of the year is named

CHAMPIONS TYRONE LEAD the way with eight players honoured in The Sunday Game Football Team of the Year which was named tonight.

The Ulster and All-Ireland champions have eight players selected, while there are four from beaten finalists Mayo, two from Kerry and one from Dublin.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan was picked along with four defenders – Pádraig Hampsey, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary and Peter Harte – from Tyrone. Midfielder Conn Kilpatrick and the attacking duo of Conor Meyler and Darren McCurry completed the Tyrone representation.

Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy were the four Mayo players chosen. The Clifford brothers, Paudie and David, were the Kerry players that got the nod with Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny completing the line-up.

Kieran McGeary was chosen as the Footballer of the Year by the RTÉ panel.

2021 The Sunday Game Team of the Year

1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

2. Paddy Durcan (Mayo), 3. Lee Keegan (Mayo), 4. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

5. Niall Sludden (Tyrone), 6. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone), 7. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

8. Matthew Ruane (Mayo), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone)

10. Conor Meyler (Tyrone), 11. Paudie Clifford (Kerry), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

13. Darren McCurry (Tyrone), 14. David Clifford (Kerry, 15. Tommy Conroy (Mayo)

