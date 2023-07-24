What do you think of the Sunday Game Team Of The Year?

ALL-IRELAND FOUR-in-a-row champions Limerick lead the 2023 Sunday Game Team Of the Year, with seven of John Kiely’s players getting the nod.

Kyle Hayes captured the Sunday Game Hurler of the Year award while Peter Casey was named the Man Of The Match after a superb five-point display in the All-Ireland final.

Defeated finalists Kilkenny have five representatives on the team, while Clare’s Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald were also included along with Conor Whelan of Galway.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year has been revealed. #rtegaa #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/L1AgT2mVDy — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 23, 2023

2023 Sunday Game Team Of The Year

1. Eoin Murphy [Kilkenny]

2. Mikey Butler [Kilkenny], 3. Huw Lawlor [Kilkenny], 4. Dan Morrissey [Limerick]

5. Diarmaid Byrnes [Limerick], 6. Will O’Donoghue [Limerick], 7. Kyle Hayes [Limerick]

8. Darragh O’Donovan [Limerick], 9. David Fitzgerald [Clare]

10. Tom Morrissey [Limerick, 11. TJ Reid [Kilkenny], 12. Shane O’Donnell [Clare]

13. Conor Whelan [Galway], 14. Aaron Gillane [Limerick], 15. Eoin Cody [Kilkenny]

Limerick forward Peter Casey scoops the All-Ireland final man of the match award. #rtegaa #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/yYijTWUhMh — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 23, 2023

