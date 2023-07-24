Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Limerick's Kyle Hayes is the Sunday Game Hurler of The Year.
What do you think of the Sunday Game Team Of The Year?
Kyle Hayes was crowned Hurler of the Year while Peter Casey was the All-Ireland final Man of The Match.
14 minutes ago

ALL-IRELAND FOUR-in-a-row champions Limerick lead the 2023 Sunday Game Team Of the Year, with seven of John Kiely’s players getting the nod.

Kyle Hayes captured the Sunday Game Hurler of the Year award while Peter Casey was named the Man Of The Match after a superb five-point display in the All-Ireland final.

Defeated finalists Kilkenny have five representatives on the team, while Clare’s Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald were also included along with Conor Whelan of Galway.

What do you think of the Sunday Game selection? Let us know in the comments below

2023 Sunday Game Team Of The Year 

1. Eoin Murphy [Kilkenny]

2. Mikey Butler [Kilkenny], 3. Huw Lawlor [Kilkenny], 4. Dan Morrissey [Limerick]

5. Diarmaid Byrnes [Limerick], 6. Will O’Donoghue [Limerick], 7. Kyle Hayes [Limerick]

8. Darragh O’Donovan [Limerick], 9. David Fitzgerald [Clare]

10. Tom Morrissey [Limerick, 11. TJ Reid [Kilkenny], 12. Shane O’Donnell [Clare]

13. Conor Whelan [Galway], 14. Aaron Gillane [Limerick], 15. Eoin Cody [Kilkenny]

