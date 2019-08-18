Here's The Sunday Game Hurling Team of the Year for 2019

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tipperary have six representatives on The Sunday Game’s Hurling Team of the Year for 2019.

The team, voted on by a selection of the programme’s panellists, also featured four players from runners-up Kilkenny, two apiece from beaten semi-finalists Limerick and Wexford, and one from Cork.

Tipperary’s midfield maestro Noel McGrath was named as the panel’s Hurler of the Year, narrowly edging out his team-mate and captain Seamus Callanan, while Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen was selected as Young Hurler of the Year.

Who made it? The Sunday Game Team of the Year #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/J05dj4wD4c — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

The Sunday Game Hurling Team of the Year

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

9. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

10. Lee Chin (Wexford)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

