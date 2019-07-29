Do you agree with The Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards from this weekend's hurling action?

Reid and McGrath were the winners this week.

KEY PLAYERS FROM Kilkenny and Tipperary picked up The Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards this weekend following two incredible All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

Tipperary and Kilkenny prevailed from both ties to book their place in the decider on Sunday 18 August, with Wexford and All-Ireland champions Limerick bowing out of the competition.

Brian Cody’s side dethroned the Shannonsiders in Croke Park on Saturday evening after an absorbing battle which saw TJ Reid hit eight points to inspire the Cats to victory.

It was an exceptional result for manager Cody whose record in All-Ireland semi-finals now stands at 16 wins from 19 attempts.

On Sunday, another epic battle unfolded in GAA headquarters as Wexford and Tipperary squared off in the other final four clash.

There was plenty of drama as Liam Sheedy’s charges narrowly came out on top despite finishing with 14 men after John McGrath was dismissed.

Noel McGrath produced a brilliant display for Tipperary, hitting four points from play to help secure a place in the All-Ireland final.

'Tipperary have been questioned. Anyone looking for answers got them today' - Man of the match Noel McGrath after an epic clash with Wexford. #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/I2EOSEoxXn — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 28, 2019

Both Reid and McGrath were handed the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards for their efforts.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

