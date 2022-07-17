Do you agree with The Sunday Game's Hurler and Team of the Year?

NEWLY-MINTED ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick again have the majority representation on The Sunday Game’s Team of the Year for 2022.

There are eight Limerick players selected on the team, picked by all of The Sunday Game’s hurling pundits. Beaten finalists Kilkenny have three players in the team, the same number as Munster finalists Clare. Padraic Mannion is the sole Galway representative on the team.

Nicky Quaid got the nod in goal, with his team-mates Sean Finn and Barry Nash in the full-back line, and Kilkenny’s Huw Lawlor at full-back. Diarmuid Byrnes and captain Declan Hannon offer further Limerick representation in the half-back line, along with Mannion.

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny) and David Ftizgerald (Clare) are picked at midfield, while Gearóid Hegarty – voted man of the match in today’s final – is at 10 with Kyle Hayes at 11.

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell is picked at 12, with his team-mate Tony Kelly at 15. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) and TJ Reid (Kilkenny) complete the full-forward line.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year

The panel also crowned a Hurler of the Year. They whittled the process down a shortlist of three: TJ Reid, Diarmuid Byrnes, and Barry Nash, and then gave the award to Diarmuid Byrnes, Limerick’s high-scoring defender.

“He has been an absolute colossus in the half-back line”, said panellist Brendan Cummins. “You’re talking about marking forwards and what are you going to do, the question now if I’m in charge of a team against Limerick is what am I going to do about Diarmuid Byrnes? When you don’t have the ball somebody has to mark him, and then he goes hunting for it: the way he goes up with complete confidence, and he then always picks the pass. Unbelievable year he’s had. Consistent through the Munster Championship and then when he got to Croke Park, when it mattered the most, he puts the hand up, hits the ball over the bar, and is always Mr. Consistent. A very deserving winner.”