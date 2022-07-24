Membership : Access or Sign Up
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's Team of the Year?

As expected, champions Kerry had the largest representation on the team.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 11:25 PM
FRESHLY-CROWNED ALL-Ireland champions Kerry dominate the Sunday Game’s Team of the Year 2022 selection. 

Seven players from the Kingdom make the side, while beaten finalists Galway had four chosen. 

Semi-finalists Dublin saw two players selected while Derry and Armagh also had representatives on the team.  

The Sunday Game Team of the Year 

1. Shane Ryan (Kerry)

2. Liam Silke (Galway), 3. Jason Foley (Kerry), 4. Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin), 6. Tadhg Morley (Kerry), 7. Gavin White (Kerry) 

8. Rian O’Neill (Armagh), 9. Cillian McDaid (Galway)

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

13. David Clifford (Kerry), 14. Damien Comer (Galway), 15. Shane Walsh (Galway)

The panel also crowned David Clifford as Footballer of the Year. He beat off competition from Galway duo Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid.

