19 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome to The42′s live coverage of today’s Allianz hurling league action, well what’s left of the fixtures anyway.

Storm Dennis has already claimed two games, with Galway and Tipperary’s game called off as well as the meeting of Limerick and Waterford. The latter fixture was originally scheduled for yesterday evening.

As it stands, Westmeath v Cork, Clare v Laois and Wexford v Kilkenny are still going ahead at 2pm.

But Clare v Laois must undergo a pitch inspection shortly so we could be losing another game today.

Either way, we’ll be bringing you all the drama as it unfolds so do stay with us.