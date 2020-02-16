Storm Dennis has already claimed two Division 1 ties today.
Here’s the teams that have been named for today’s Division 1 outings:
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Sean O’ Leary – Hayes (Midleton)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
5. Tim o’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
8. Chris O’ Leary (Valley Rovers)
9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
10. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas)
12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
13. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neills)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)
Westmeath
Teams for today's Division 1 hurling clash v Cork at 2PM in TEG Cusack Park.— westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) February 16, 2020
Come on Westmeath!!!!!#iarmhiabu#westmeathgaa#maroonandwhitearmy pic.twitter.com/18lzKBAocQ
Wexford
The Wexford Senior Hurling team to play Kilkenny in the Allianz National League this Sunday at @ChadwicksIE Wexford Park. Throw in at 2pm pic.twitter.com/KeHk3PE5a5— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 14, 2020
Kilkenny
Eoin Murphy
Conor Browne
Huw Lawlor
Ciaran Wallace
Conor Delaney
Paddy Deegan
Cillian Buckley
James Maher
Michael Carey
John Donnelly
Alan Murphy
Martin Keoghan
Billy Ryan
Richie Hogan
Walter Walsh
Laois
Senior Hurling Manager Eddie Brennan has just announced his team to take on Clare GAA this Sunday 16th February in Cusack Park Ennis at 2pm in the Allianz Hurling League.— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 14, 2020
Best of luck to players and management #laoisabu2020 pic.twitter.com/wSby70IB7x
It looks like Clare v Laois is going ahead at 2pm
Referee and linesmen out warming up here in Cusack Park. Looks like we will be having a game at 2pm #GAA pic.twitter.com/K0iBdzUFmI— Derrick Lynch (@DLynchSport) February 16, 2020
Good afternoon and welcome to The42′s live coverage of today’s Allianz hurling league action, well what’s left of the fixtures anyway.
Storm Dennis has already claimed two games, with Galway and Tipperary’s game called off as well as the meeting of Limerick and Waterford. The latter fixture was originally scheduled for yesterday evening.
As it stands, Westmeath v Cork, Clare v Laois and Wexford v Kilkenny are still going ahead at 2pm.
But Clare v Laois must undergo a pitch inspection shortly so we could be losing another game today.
Either way, we’ll be bringing you all the drama as it unfolds so do stay with us.
