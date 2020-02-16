This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 February, 2020
Here’s the teams that have been named for today’s Division 1 outings:

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’ Leary – Hayes (Midleton)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Tim o’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Chris O’ Leary (Valley Rovers)
9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas)
12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neills)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) 
15. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)

Westmeath

Wexford 

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy

Conor Browne
Huw Lawlor
Ciaran Wallace

Conor Delaney
Paddy Deegan
Cillian Buckley

James Maher
Michael Carey

John Donnelly
Alan Murphy
Martin Keoghan

Billy Ryan
Richie Hogan
Walter Walsh

Laois

It looks like Clare v Laois is going ahead at 2pm

Good afternoon and welcome to The42′s live coverage of today’s Allianz hurling league action, well what’s left of the fixtures anyway.

Storm Dennis has already claimed two games, with Galway and Tipperary’s game called off as well as the meeting of Limerick and Waterford. The latter fixture was originally scheduled for yesterday evening.

As it stands, Westmeath v Cork, Clare v Laois and Wexford v Kilkenny are still going ahead at 2pm.

But Clare v Laois must undergo a pitch inspection shortly so we could be losing another game today.

Either way, we’ll be bringing you all the drama as it unfolds so do stay with us.

Sinead Farrell
