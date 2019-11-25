This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kawhi's Clippers stay hot against Pelicans as Doncic erupts in Houston

The Los Angeles Clippers won again on Sunday, while Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks past the Houston Rockets.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 9:36 AM
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

THE LOS ANGELES Clippers extended their winning streak to five games after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George helped inspire a 134-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Leonard had 26 points, six assists and four rebounds, while George put up 18 points and five rebounds for the in-form Clippers (12-5) in the NBA on Sunday.

While all eyes were on the star Clippers recruits, Montrezl Harrell led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in Los Angeles.

Brandon Ingram had 24 points and eight rebounds for the visiting Pelicans (6-11).

Luka Doncic enjoyed a mammoth performance against the Houston Rockets, posting 41 points and 10 assists for the Dallas Mavericks in a 137-123 win. It saw Doncic join Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Michael Jordan as the only players since the 1983-84 season with at least four consecutive games of 30 or more points and 10-plus assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 30 points in the absence of Kyrie Irving as the Brooklyn Nets held on to beat the New York Knicks 103-101.

Rockets big man Clint Capela joined Dennis Rodman (1992-93 and 1994-95) as the only players since 1976 to record 19-plus rebounds in seven consecutive games. Capela put up 21 points and 22 rebounds in Houston.

After winning eight in a row, the Rockets are in a slump. Houston have dropped three consecutive games. While Harden had 32 points and 11 assists, he was two of 15 from three-point range. As a team, the Rockets managed just 10 of 44 from beyond the arc.

Sunday’s NBA results

  • Dallas Mavericks 137-123 Houston Rockets
  • Brooklyn Nets 103-101 New York Knicks
  • Sacramento Kings 113-106 Washington Wizards
  • Denver Nuggets 116-104 Phoenix Suns
  • Los Angeles Clippers 134-109 New Orleans Pelicans

