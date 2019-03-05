This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth

The two former Premier League sides will meet in the EFL Trophy final on 31 March.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 10:44 PM
45 minutes ago 1,551 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4525916

JUST 10 YEARS ago, the 31 March final meeting of Sunderland and Portsmouth would read like an all-Premier League clash.

Sunderland Sunderland are heading to Wembley for the first time in five years. Source: Sunderland

But Sunderland’s 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers means that they will meet Pompey in much changed circumstances.

Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan scored either side of half time in tonight’s EFL Trophy semi-final as the Black Cats booked a final date in Wembley against their League One rivals.

Some good news, finally, for Sunderland fans who have watched their club suffer successive relegations, coupled with question marks surrounding the club’s ownership, since 2017.

“We wanted to give something back to our fans for the faith they’ve shown,” said Sunderland midfielder and former academy player George Honeyman when asked what a trip to Wembley will mean to the club’s fans.

“It’ll be good, it’ll be carnage. There’ll be cheesey chips down Wembley Way. I don’t think anyone can wait to get down there now.”

Sunderland last made the trip to Wembley in 2014, when they were beaten 3-1 in the final of the League Cup against Manchester City.

They will make the trip to the English capital for just the ninth time in the club’s history on 31 March – good news for the 1,833 supporters who made the trip to Memorial Stadium this evening.

