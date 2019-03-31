McGeady double not enough as Portsmouth beat Sunderland to lift Checkatrade Trophy

AIDEN MCGEADY SCORED twice but couldn’t inspire Sunderland to victory as Portsmouth lifted the Checkatrade Trophy this afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

The sides couldn’t to be separated after extra time – the Irish winger’s 119th minute equaliser brought it back to 2-2 and sent the game to penalties.

Oliver Hawkins stepped up to convert the winning spotkick and rounded off a flawless shootout performance for Pompey.

McGeady had given Sunderland the lead on 38 mintues with a beautifully struck freekick from just outside the area.

Aiden McGeady scores from the free kick to put Sunderland one ahead.



Portsmouth 0-1 Sunderland



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow our blog. pic.twitter.com/D9rOMCn7Dc — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 31, 2019 Source: Sky Sports Football /Twitter

The set piece was the 32-year-old’s 12th goal of the season and the Black Cats took their lead in at the break.

As Portsmouth upped the pressure, chances for an equaliser came and went. Brett Pittman hit the post on the hour mark with a lovely half-volley from outside the area.

Then, with eight minutes left on the clock, Nathan Thompson popped up with the leveller.

In front of a crowd of more than 85,000 people, the 28-year-old latched onto Gareth Evans’ cross and nodded home – forcing another 30 minutes of drama.

With the momentum behind them, Jamal Lowe gave Portsmouth the lead with five minutes to go, before McGeady struck again with two minutes left on the clock.

After the ball was slipped wide in the box from Charlie Wyke, McGeady stabbed the ball goalward and, despite the best efforts of the Portsmouth defence, it trickled over the line.

He would go on to convert his spotkick, while Lee Cattermole’s penalty was saved by Craig MacGillivray to help Portsmouth to a 5-4 shootout victory.

“Two big clubs but I thought it was a great advert for League One,” Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett said after today’s game.

I thought we dominated in the second half. Pitman was too deep in the first half. The tactical changes helped but we showed a lot of character as well.”

Ireland’s Ronan Curtis started today’s game and was part of the team to lift the trophy after the final whistle.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: