Thursday 10 June 2021
Phoenix Suns cruise past Denver Nuggets for 2-0 series lead

The Suns won 123-98 in Phoenix led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 7:55 AM
THE PHOENIX SUNS crushed the Denver Nuggets 123-98 to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semi-final.

The Suns’ big guns had a night out in Phoenix, with Chris Paul scoring 17 points and making 15 assists, and Devin Booker finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton contributed 16 points with 10 rebounds while Mikal Bridges added 16 points in a strong team performance from the home side.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, a day after receiving the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

Alas for Denver, he suffered from a lack of support, with Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr their next highest scorers with just 11 each.

Phoenix led by 10 points at half time and set up the victory with a 34-25 third quarter.

Game 3 will take place in Denver on Friday night.

Press Association

