Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Hurling quarter-finals set for Croke Park for first time since 2007, while Super 8s fixture details also announced

The GAA have confirmed the times and venues for the opening two rounds of the Super 8s.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 6,230 Views 9 Comments
David Clifford's Kerry begin the Super 8s campaign on Sunday week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
David Clifford's Kerry begin the Super 8s campaign on Sunday week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed fixture details for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals and the opening two rounds of the Super 8s. 

On Sunday 14 July, the two hurling quarter-finals will take place as a double-header at Croke Park. Kilkenny play the winners of Cork/Westmeath at 2pm while Tipperary face Dublin/Laois at 4pm.

Times and venues for Phase 1 and 2 of the Super 8s have also been announced. 

On Saturday 13 July, All-Ireland champions Dublin will open their campaign against Cork/Laois in Croke Park at 7pm. Roscommon will be the first provincial champions in action, taking on Cavan/Tyrone earlier that day at 5pm in Dr Hyde Park.

Ulster champions Donegal are in action on Sunday 14 July against Meath/Clare in Ballybofey at 2pm, while Kerry host Galway/Mayo at 4pm in Killarney.

Both the latter game clashes with the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals between Tipperary and Dublin/Laois, meaning there will be a dilemma for TV coverage.

The second round of games feature double-headers at Croke Park on the weekend of 20/21 July.

The fixture details for Phase 3 of the quarter-final phase will be confirmed at a later date.

Saturday, 13 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s 

Group 2, round 1
Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm
Dublin v Cork/Laois, Croke Park, 7pm

Sunday, 14 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s 

Group 1, round 1
Donegal v Meath/Clare, Ballybofey, 2pm
Kerry v Galway/Mayo, Killarney, 4pm

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals 

Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath, Croke Park, 2pm
Tipperary v Dublin/Laois, Croke Park 4pm

Saturday, 20 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s 

Group 2, round 2
Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm
Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm

Sunday, 21 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s 

Group 1, round 2
Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare, Croke Park, 2pm
Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm

