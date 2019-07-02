Hurling quarter-finals set for Croke Park for first time since 2007, while Super 8s fixture details also announced

THE GAA HAVE confirmed fixture details for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals and the opening two rounds of the Super 8s.
On Sunday 14 July, the two hurling quarter-finals will take place as a double-header at Croke Park. Kilkenny play the winners of Cork/Westmeath at 2pm while Tipperary face Dublin/Laois at 4pm.
Times and venues for Phase 1 and 2 of the Super 8s have also been announced.
On Saturday 13 July, All-Ireland champions Dublin will open their campaign against Cork/Laois in Croke Park at 7pm. Roscommon will be the first provincial champions in action, taking on Cavan/Tyrone earlier that day at 5pm in Dr Hyde Park.
Ulster champions Donegal are in action on Sunday 14 July against Meath/Clare in Ballybofey at 2pm, while Kerry host Galway/Mayo at 4pm in Killarney.
Both the latter game clashes with the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals between Tipperary and Dublin/Laois, meaning there will be a dilemma for TV coverage.
The second round of games feature double-headers at Croke Park on the weekend of 20/21 July.
The fixture details for Phase 3 of the quarter-final phase will be confirmed at a later date.
Saturday, 13 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
Group 2, round 1
Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm
Dublin v Cork/Laois, Croke Park, 7pm
Sunday, 14 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
Group 1, round 1
Donegal v Meath/Clare, Ballybofey, 2pm
Kerry v Galway/Mayo, Killarney, 4pm
All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals
Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath, Croke Park, 2pm
Tipperary v Dublin/Laois, Croke Park 4pm
Saturday, 20 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
Group 2, round 2
Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm
Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm
Sunday, 21 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
Group 1, round 2
Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare, Croke Park, 2pm
Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (9)